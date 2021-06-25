Online systems to be introduced for easy transaction for seafarers – Director-General of GMA

Business News of Friday, 25 June 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Director-General of the Ghana Maritime Authority, Thomas Alonsi has stated that, a new online system is going to be created to make transactions easier for seafarers.



According to him, the role of the seafarer is very crucial as since they ensure a safe delivery of cargo ships on the sea.



Speaking at the 2021 Day of the Seafarer in Accra, Mr Alonsi said, the new development will make it possible for the issuance of certificates of competency, proficiency and other vital seafarer documents.



“We are also in the process of introducing an online application process which should include appointment scheduling to reduce time and energy spent in seafarers’ registration and certificate issuance processes,” he said.



He also said about 1.7 million Seafarers provide the labour force that literally keeps the global economy moving and the world benefits from that whether its is rich country or not.



“Statistics from the International Maritime Organization’s (IMO) estimates, ships transport 80% or more of the world’s trade and the seafarer’s role is crucial not only for the safe operations of ships but also for the smooth delivery of cargo,” he added.



The theme for this year’s celebration is dubbed “A fair future for seafarers” and it is being celebrated across the world to celebrate seafarers for their contributions to the safety of operations on the sea.