Online fraud tops most reported cybersecurity crimes – Cyber Security Authority

Business News of Friday, 16 September 2022

Source: happyghana.com

Acting Director General of the Cyber Security Authority-Ghana, Dr. Albert Antwi-Boasiako, has revealed that online fraud cases including investment fraud, romance and recruitment scams top cybersecurity crimes recorded in Ghana.



Speaking at the launch of the 2022 National Cybersecurity Awareness Month (NCSAM), he indicated that in the first half of 2022, out of a total number of 7,135 contacts, 309 cases were cybersecurity-related incidents.



Among these cases included unauthorized access, online blackmail, online impersonation, and publication of non-consensual intimate images with online fraud topping the list.



“As at first half of 2022, the National Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-GH) at the Cyber Security Authority has received a total of 7,135 contacts through the various points of contacts launched in 2019. Out of these, 309 were recorded as cybersecurity related incidents.



"The top 5 incidents received from the public include online fraud – 110 incidents, unauthorized access – 89 incidents, online blackmail – 58 incidents, online impersonation – 23 incidents and publication of non-consensual intimate images – 10 incidents,” he shared.



Dr. Antwi-Boasiako, however, indicated that out of the total 7,135, “4117 represents those who reached out to the National CERT of the CSA for guidance and advisories to prevent cybercrime incidents.”



The Cyber Security Authority boss further reiterated that as the dependency on digital technologies surges, so does cybercrime, hence, the need to consciously raise awareness.



“Cybercriminals are seizing every opportunity to exploit vulnerabilities against people, businesses and organisations; having a grave impact on the confidentiality, integrity, and availability of systems and networks, including critical information infrastructures,” he stressed.



The 2022 National Cyber Security Awareness Month was officially launched on Wednesday, September 14 by the Cyber Security Authority at the Ministry of Information.



The event this year will be organized under the theme “Regulating Cybersecurity: A Public-Private Sector Collaborative Approach” to foster cooperation between institutions and stakeholders in the public and private sectors and to successfully regulate cybersecurity in the nation.



National Cybersecurity Awareness Month (NCSAM) is an annual event spearheaded by the National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC) of the Ministry of Communications and Digitalisation (MoCD).



The month-long event, which was first launched in 2017, seeks to intensify the capacity building and awareness creation efforts on cybercrime/cybersecurity through the National Cybersecurity Awareness Programme dubbed, A Safer Digital Ghana.