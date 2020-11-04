Press Releases of Wednesday, 4 November 2020

Online banking: Standard Chartered Ghana goes live with its revamped website

New website optimizes the Bank’s online banking processes



Provides an enhanced user experience for a better banking lifestyle



If you are a regular user of the internet, the concept of a quality website is a clean, well organized, easy to navigate, and functional interface that motivates the visitor to continue browsing for more and more information.



As such, Standard Chartered Bank Ghana Limited has in line with its brand promise ‘Here for good’ gone live with its revamped website which allows clients to access optimized banking services anywhere and at any time.



On the revamped website, clients will be able to open accounts seamlessly and securely online and access various award-winning banking services offered by the Bank wherever they are. Standard Chartered has upped the ante to provide Ghanaian clients an optimised website with enhanced user interface to speed up and enrich the interaction between clients and the Bank.



In recent times, clients have become more discerning and demanding of online experiences and websites that not only look great but those that satisfy their functional needs and give potential customers a great first impression about a business, service or product.



The new Standard Chartered Bank Ghana Limited website includes enhanced features such as optimised landing product pages which have been integrated to request forms for easy data navigation and an enhanced digital banking page that allows one to perform all their online and digital banking transactions quickly.



As Standard Chartered continues to pursue its digital transformation agenda, our revamped website joins SC Mobile as one of the many digital innovations that are being explored by the Bank to build resilience, efficiency and achieve transformative growth for their clients and communities.



So, don’t wait too long visit www.sc/com/gh open an account and enjoy the SC Mobile journey.

