Onion sellers, scrap dealers, others receive GH¢500,000 as transportation to relocate to Adjen Kotoku

Business News of Monday, 28 June 2021

• Some traders at the Agbogbloshie market will on Friday relocate to their new site at Adjen Kotoku



• An amount of GH¢500,000 has been given to the traders to help them transport their goods from the old site to Adjen Kotoku



• Each onion trader is expected to get GH¢2,000



Onion sellers who trade at the Agbogbloshie market will receive an amount of GH¢ 300,000 from the government to save them the cost of transportation when carting their goods to the new site made available to them by the government.



The disbursement of fund, according to the Greater Accra Regional Minister, Henry Quartey is to support these traders as they move to the new Adjen Kotoku market effective Thursday, July 1, 2021.



He pointed out that each onion trader at the Agbogbloshie market is expected to get an amount of GH¢2,000.



The minister, while speaking at a stakeholder durbar held in Adjen Kotoku on Monday, June 28, 2021, noted that there would be an extension of the new site to accommodate other businesses including financial institutions to ensure the free flow of trading activities.



The deplorable roads leading to the Adjen Kotoku new site would be asphalted to enhance the movement of goods to and from the new market, Henry Quartey announced.



Also, key stakeholders including police personnel will stay with the traders on site for the next 6 months.



This is to safeguard the lives of traders as well as protect their goods from being stolen.







