Onion sellers at Gomoa Dominase cry for social amenities

Business News of Tuesday, 5 July 2022

Source: angelonline.com.gh

Onion sellers at Gomoa Dominase within the Central Region have made a plea to authorities to make provision for social amenities within the market square.



The traders are seeking social amenities like light, public restrooms, access to potable water, and speed ramps to lower the speed for motorists using the Kasoa -Winneba Highway.



The request comes a year after the onion sellers were relocated from Agbogbloshie market by the Greater Accra Regional Minister, Henry Quartey.



Following the evacuation, some onion sellers moved to Gomoa Dominase in the Central Region while others relocated to Adjen Kotoku in the Greater Accra Region.



According to Henry Quartey, some leaders as well as the market women who ply their trade at the Gomoa Dominase, the market lacks washrooms among other social amenities necessary to facilitate trading activities.



The leaders of the traders told angel news reporter, Opanyin Darko, that the unavailability of speed ramps on that section of the road is to blame for the deaths of majority of their members resulting from accidents.



They revealed this when the Greater Accra Regional Minister, the AMA boss and the Central Regional Minister paid them a visit a year after their relocation.



“The route is too narrow for us, so if they can build a bus stop for us, the drivers will have a place to park instead of having to stop on the main road to let passengers off’’, they said.



The Central Regional Minister, Justina Marigold Assan, also vowed to work hard to build public restrooms and other amenities for them.



“We are asking the wealthy and affluent individuals to join forces with local assemblies such as the district regional assembly, so that we may construct an ultra- modern market for the onion marketers’’, she added.



Additionally, Henry Quartey promised to equip them with 30 street lights, 20 light poles, and to work with Madam Marigold and the Department of Highways to build speed ramps on the road to lessen accidents in the area.



“We believe that daily blessings will come our way, and I’ll meet with Justina Marigold Assan to discuss the speed ramp problem’’ he assured.