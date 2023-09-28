One thing we should be proud of is 1D1F – Alan Kyerematen

Business News of Thursday, 28 September 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The former minister of trade, Alan Kyerematen, has said that the One District One Factory policy is one of the government’s flagship programmes that have amassed good popularity globally.



He said Ghanaians should be proud of the policy.



Alan Kyerematen said the 1D1F programme was a strategic and innovative policy.



“You know Ghanaians, we don’t even celebrate our own successes. When I used to travel the world with President Akufo-Addo, in a mature economy, the first thing they mentioned which they believed was innovative and something that Ghana should be proud of is the One District One Factory.



“You are talking about the most powerful economies in the world, the first thing they talk about is not Free Senior High School (SHS) policy [but] One District One Factory,” he said.



The 1D1F programme launched by the Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo government is part of the flagship programmes to transition Ghana’s economy from one which is dependent on the import and export of raw materials to one that is focused on manufacturing, value addition, and export of processed goods.



SSD/NOQ



