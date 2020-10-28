Press Releases of Wednesday, 28 October 2020

Source: Olam Ghana

Olam Ghana launches ‘Made in Ghana’ rice brand locally

The organization seeks to support and continue the development of rice farming in Ghana

Olam Ghana, a wholly-owned subsidiary of leading food and agri-business has launched it's locally grown and sourced rice brand named 'Mama Gold'



The premium jasmine rice according to Olam brings more choices to consumers in Ghana.



The already successful and established rice brand in Nigeria seeks to offer Ghanaian consumers a high-quality and affordable jasmine rice grown in Ghana.



As a major rice business, Olam Ghana is leveraging its established operational infrastructure and wide sourcing network to collaborate with rice growers in the Volta, Ashanti, and Eastern Regions to produce and stock the product.



The organization also seeks to support and continue the development of rice farming in Ghana to boost domestic rice production to promote self-sufficiency and improve the country’s foreign exchange position.



Speaking at the launch ceremony for Mama Gold at the Ministry of Food and Agriculture, Mrs. Christiana Anim-Asare, Marketing Manager at Olam Ghana, said, the company is proud to be the first to source from local suppliers and launch a rice brand that is entirely ‘Made in Ghana’.



“With our market knowledge and experience in rice farming, sourcing and distribution across Africa, we have done extensive work to ensure that Mama Gold will deliver clean, well packaged and tasty local jasmine rice that Ghanaians want. Beyond meeting our consumers’ requirements, the increased economic activity around locally produced rice will have a positive impact on the lives and livelihoods for many farmers and households,” the Marketing Manager said.



Mr. Richard Twumasi-Ankrah, Director at the Planting for Food and Jobs Secretariat at the Ministry of Food and Agriculture said his outfit is fully committed to reducing the annual rice import bill.



He said rice is one of the tops crops being promoted under the Planting for Food and Jobs (PFJ) Campaign and as such, the ministry will put in place a strategy for increasing farm-level productivity.





Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.