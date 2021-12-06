Okada riders cash in on drivers' nationwide strike

Business News of Monday, 6 December 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Scores of commuters stranded at bus stops



The Coalition of Commercial Transport Owners suspend strike



Institute for Energy Security predicts fuel prices to hit GH¢7.00 per litre by the end of year



Commercial motorcycle riders, popularly known as "Okada" riders, have today, Monday, December 6, 2021, capitalized on the nationwide industrial action declared by the Coalition of Commercial Transport Owners.



The group's industrial action is to press home their demand for government to reduce the prices of petroleum products, which has witnessed significant price hikes in recent times.



At Lapaz, one of the sprawling urban areas in the capital, GhanaWeb observed scores of stranded commuters patronizing the services of the riders.



Some riders who spoke to GhanaWeb expressed their delight at the turn of events.



"The demonstration is ongoing, and it is benefiting us Okada riders. Today it is only Okada riders who are working. I can get GH¢550 by the end of the day. I can get that by 4 pm. The fuel price is also affecting us. I used to buy diesel GH¢50.00, but I now buy GH¢60.00. We are Okada, so our prices are high because of the demonstration about the fuel prices," one Okada rider said.



Another rider also opined that he wished the strike would persist till the end of the year.



"I wish the strike by the drivers will continue for a long time…to the end of the year. We are working. We can't say drivers are on strike, and we Okada drivers will join them. No…Motor riders have no right to demonstrate. I started work today around 6 o'clock, and I have made more than GH¢200.00. I am very happy," he said.







One rider also mentioned that although he was not in the "Okada" riding business, he decided to take his motorcycle to cash in on strike.



"I'm not an okada rider, but I had to cash in on today's strike by the drivers. I have gone to Madina twice…I charged GH¢40.00 for the first one. I have increased the fare I charge so that I can make enough profit".



Meanwhile, the Coalition of Commercial Transport Owners has suspended their industrial action ahead of a meeting with President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo as part of moves to address their concerns.