Okada business: 'We are ready to march to Veep's office' – Riders Association

Business News of Friday, 19 November 2021

Source: etvghana.com

The General Secretary for the Motor Riders Association of Ghana (OKADA), Majid Amadu has declared that the association is ready to march to the office of the Vice President if the government keeps failing to fulfil its job creation promise to them.



He indicated the Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia and the NPP government are yet to fulfil their promise of job creation and improving the Okada business during the 2020 electoral campaign.



In an interview with Don Kwabena Prah on Happy98.9 FM’s 'Epa Hoa Daben' show, he stated, “After our meeting yesterday, we entreated the GPRTU to brace itself for what’s to come. We’re ready to march to the house of the Vice President because he promised he would transform the Okada business into car businesses and create jobs for us during his campaign. Unfortunately, we’ve not seen any improvement of his promise.”



He also insisted the Police Service has ruined ties between Okada drivers, “Last month one of my brothers was arrested at Mallam for expired insurance. We were told he would be arraigned before court. We decided to plead to the heads of the station but the officer still ignored our plea. Afterwards, he called my brother to come for his motorbike at a fee of GH¢700. We have now become the poor victims of the Police Service as they keep extorting us,” he added.



Mr. Amadu admonished the security services to repay their loyalty with respect in their dealings drivers, to prevent any unexpected circumstance which may deteriorate the peace in the country.



The General Secretary further urged the government to redirect plans to ensure they stand on their words.