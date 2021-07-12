Ofori-Atta urges teamwork and unity at Finance Ministry

Business News of Monday, 12 July 2021

Source: mofep.gov.gh

Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta has urged staff of the Ministry to continue to work with unity of purpose and with one voice to achieve the ultimate mandate of successfully managing the Ghanaian economy.



Speaking at the Ministry’s semi-virtual second quarter staff durbar, the Minister cited Genesis 11:6, KJV as the biblical reference point, that when the people were united in language and purpose, nothing could restrain them from what they intended to do.



“As we focus our efforts on building a WISER Ghana, let us be reminded of the power of unity in language and purpose - for really the one language is the Republic and the purpose is shared prosperity for all Ghanaians,” he stated.



He took the opportunity to formally present Hon. Charles Adu Boahen, Minister of State, and Hon. Abena Osei-Asare and Hon. Dr. John Apontuah Kumah, Deputy Ministers of Finance and a former Minister of Planning, Prof. George Gyan Baffuor, who has now joined the Ministry as a Senior Policy Advisor to the Minister as the solid team who would be aiding him in many ways to restructure the economy to pre-covid-19 times.



“I am truly excited and honored to be working with all of them to build a stronger and better economy” Mr. Ofori-Atta noted.



Ken Ofori-Atta reserved a special praise for Hon. Kwaku Kwateng, a former Deputy Minister for Finance for the implementation of revenue policy reforms which had resulted in improved revenue generation and administration in the last couple of years and congratulated him on his appointment as the Chair of the Finance Committee in Parliament.



He also commended him for leading the efforts to get Ghana out of the FATF ‘grey’ list.



According to him, the second quarter had been eventful for the Ministry as he participated in a number of activities including the Springboard Youth Dialogue, the commemoration of the Green Ghana Project, launch of the Sustainable Development Goal Budget Report, and meeting with International Finance Corporation of the World Bank.



He commended staff for the commitment and support in the first half of 2021 and called for same going into the second half of the year. He stated that the 2021 Mid-Year Budget Review to Parliament, Ghana CARES Programme and launch of the Development Bank of Ghana were some of the important activities the Ministry would be undertaking.



Hon. Charles Adu Boahen, Hon. Dr. John Ampontuah Kumah, and Prof. George Gyan Baffuor each addressed the staff and pledged to ensure that the Ministry's programmes and policies were adequately implemented to achieve a Ghana beyond Aid