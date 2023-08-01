Ofori-Atta’s figures on food production are not facts on ground – GAWU

Business News of Tuesday, 1 August 2023

Source: starrfm.com.gh

The General Agricultural Workers Union (GAWU) has stated that figures mentioned by the Minister of Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta do not reflect the reality on the ground.



Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta has said that the government has succeeded in turning the corner with regards to the performance of the economy in the last 6 months.



He disclosed this when he delivered the Mid-Year Fiscal Policy Review of the 2023 Budget Statement and Economic Policy of the Government of Ghana to parliament.



According to the Finance Minister, the government has made significant progress in restoring macroeconomic stability, leading to the economy showing signs of recovery.



Speaking on Starr Today with Joshua Kodjo Mensah, the General Secretary of GAWU, Edward Kareweh stated that he cannot fathom the figures the Minister for Finance mentioned as maize production.



“You don’t expect major policy changes in the midday year budget, and when there are major policies it requires resources to implement those policies. Once you don’t have the resources you can’t make elaborate policies," he said.



“I have not seen anything better than the 2023 main budget. I had a very difficult time understanding the Minister when he said that the maize production, under the period. I don’t know which period he is talking about. But under the period due to the planting for food and jobs program it’s 135 percent? I don’t know whether he is talking about from January to date because this is a mid-year budget,” Mr. Kereweh asked.



He continued: “Where are the facts on the grounds? Look, food prices keep going up so what was the maize production figure for 2022 and how come that between January to date when they are about harvesting for the new seasons then maize production has already gone up by 135 per cent?”



Meanwhile, the minister further touted stabilized exchange rate, softened inflation and declining interest rates.