Ofori-Atta’s delay in accounting for COVID funds creates a bad image for Ghana – Prof. Gatsi

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Speaker freezes all Finance Ministry business



Ofori-Atta fails to appear before parliament



Not accounting for COVID-19 expenditure means funds may have been misused, Prof. Gatsi



Dean of the University of Cape Coast Business School, Prof John Gatsi, has noted that the Finance Minister’s non-appearance before parliament to answer some 16 questions, including expenditures on COVID-19, does not speak well of the country.



According to him, this is because external funds were part of the COVID-19 expenditure, therefore, refusal to account for them creates a bad image for the country.



Speaking to TV3, Prof. Gatsi said, “Government should be weighing the importance of this development and whatever engagement it brings on the finance minister which he is not able to attend to the call of Parliament."



“He should prioritize and come to parliament because it is not a good image for the government. We are becoming concerned and accepting the expression of people that perhaps the Covid-19 funds were not spent appropriately and that is not good for the country especially so when not all the Covid funds came from the government, part of the money came from outside governments."



“Even though they are also managing the COVID-19 affairs, they were willing to sacrifice to support us so it is a wrong signal we are sending out there. I think we just have to inform the finance minister that the reputation of the government about Covid-19 expenditure is very important, that is being recorded in some countries in Africa so we do not want to be added.”



Meanwhile, the speaker of parliament, Alban Bagbin, has pronounced that until the minister appears before parliament to make the accounts and answer questions, all activities relating to the finance ministry have been frozen.



“Yes, last week, for good reasons, [his appearance in parliament] wasn’t possible and usually the Business Committee is given the opportunity to do the allotting. So the Minister for Finance was allotted today to come and answer a number of questions. The Minister is not available today, we are told."



“The Minister spoke to me about why he is not available today but before today, I had given a directive and that directive was to the effect that the Minister should appear before this House to account for monies that we approved for him to use to lead the country as a ministry for us to see how we respond to the Covid-19 pandemic."



“A lot of questions have been raised in respect of that so he should come to account to the good people of how that state resources have been applied by his Ministry to the benefit of the people. I did indicate that until that is done, the motion that requested the approval of this house, for more monies to be given him, that is his ministry, for the purpose of Covid-19 be on the hold until he answers the questions, I think that still holds."



Bagbin added, “I will go further to say that until the answer is provided until he goes through the accountability process, we will not take that motion. With respect to the questions, well, today he has another request before us, that will also be affected, until he comes to respond to the questions and to submit the statement, given an explanation, as to how that money has been applied, we will not entertain any business from that ministry, mark my words."



