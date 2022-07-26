Ofori-Atta presented an ambitious budget - Economist

Business News of Tuesday, 26 July 2022

Ofori-Atta presents mid-year budget review statement



Mid-year budget presentation was empty, Minority



I pray govt will be able to raise the needed revenue, Prof Quartey



Director of Institute of Statistical, Social and Economic Research (ISSER) of the University of Ghana, Professor Peter Quartey, has described the mid-year budget review statement presented by the Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, as an ambitious one.



He said he hopes government raises the needed revenue to finance its projects spelt out in the budget.



Reacting to Ofori-Atta's budget presentation in parliament on Monday, July 26, 2022, Professor Peter Quartey said, "it is quite an ambitious budget and I hope the government is able to raise the needed financing for its projects.”



Meanwhile, the Minority caucus in Parliament said the 2022 mid-year budget review presented by the Finance Minister was empty.



According to the Minority, Ken Ofori-Atta did not explain to Ghanaians how government intends to resolve their problems.



"The budget was very empty. Everything in this country is not working yet the Minister responsible for Finance appeared before us and said nothing, he failed to address the very concerns of the ordinary Ghanaians,” the Minority said.











