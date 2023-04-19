Ofori-Atta is faulting Ghana's creditors instead of blaming economic mismanagement - Prof. Hanke

Business News of Wednesday, 19 April 2023

Ghana’s finance minister must blame his country's mismanagement of the economy for the gold-producing country's debt burden instead of offloading that blame on the West African country’s creditors, US Professor of Economics, Steve Hanke has said.



Hanke's comment is in response Mr Ken Ofori-Atta's recent expression of disappointment with foreign lenders for being too slow to accede to Ghana’s external debt restructuring programme



The International Monetary Fund's board approval for a US$3-billion external credit facility for the oil-producing country is contingent upon the granting of the necessary financing assurances by China and the Paris Club, to whom Ghana owes over US$5 billion.



Already, Ghana has gone through a domestic debt exchange programme and passed three revenue bills that have been signed into law by President Nana Akufo-Addo, as part of measures to clinch the IMF deal.



The necessary financing assurances from Ghana’s external creditors are the only hurdle to be cleared so the country can secure the deal.



Responding to Mr Ofori-Atta's exasperation, Prof Hanke tweeted: “As 33 African countries suffer from record debt burden, Ghana’s Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, is disappointed that foreign lenders had been ‘slow to act”.



“Instead of recognizing mismanagement, he is blaming creditors for Ghana’s debt burden”, the harsh critic of Ghana’s economic managers tweeted.





