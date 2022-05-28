Ofori-Atta 'hot' over COVID-19 cash

Business News of Saturday, 28 May 2022

Source: myxyzonline.com

The Speaker of Parliament has directed the Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, to appear before the House to account for government’s expenses on COVID-19.



Alban Bagbin wants the sector minister to provide a detailed breakdown of all monies approved by Parliament for spending during the pandemic.



The directive came after the Chairman of the Finance Committee, Kweku Kwarteng moved the motion for the approval of €75 million for the Covid-19 health response project.



However, the Minority in Parliament resisted the motion.



Having observed the disagreement between the two sides, Bagbin directed that the Finance Minister appears to account for the COVID-19 expenditure.



“So I will complete my submission by directing that the Finance Minister should appear before this House and account for all the monies that have been approved for the utilisation of COVID-19 management,” he stated.



Bagbin also insisted that “It is only then [after the minister has accounted for the funds] that this motion would be expressed on the floor again to approve or disapprove.”



The Speaker emphasized that the legislative arm of government wields the power to make the executive accountable, therefore, his order is in line with making government transparent and accountable to the people.







“People of Ghana have been blaming the executive arm of government for some of these things, but I think it is Parliament that should be blamed. We have all it takes to make sure the right thing is done so it is Parliament that is weak,” he expressed.