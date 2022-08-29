Ofori-Atta holds 'constructive' meeting with IMF boss in the US

Business News of Monday, 29 August 2022
Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta travelled to the United States this week for routine medical checkup.
Whiles in the States, he has met with Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund, Kristalina Georgieva, with talks centered around Ghana's economic challenges.
The IMF boss posted a photo of their meeting in an August 26 tweet outlining what their 'constructive' discussions had been about.
"Constructive meeting with Finance Minister Ofori-Atta & his team on Ghana’s economic challenges and the way forward. We are ready to do our part to help the authorities stabilize the economy, lay the ground for stronger growth & help the most vulnerable," she captioned the photo.
Ghana approaches the IMF for economic rescue programme
President Akufo-Addo ordered Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta via a July 1 statement to present an economic rescue programme to the IMF.
A team from the Fund led by Carlo Sdralevich visited Ghana between July 6 – 13, meeting with relevant stakeholders.
Reports indicate that government is seeking US$3 billion from the fund to help stabilize the economy. Government has serially blamed the COVID-19 pandemic and the Russia-Ukraine war for the economic headaches.
