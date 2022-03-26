Ofori-Atta has lost touch with current realities of our economy - Haruna Iddrisu

Business News of Saturday, 26 March 2022

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

Minority leader, Haruna Iddrisu, has stated that the press briefing addressed by Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta shows that he has lost touch with the reality of the Ghanaian economy.



Addressing the parliamentary press corps, he said, Ken Ofori-Atta is not in tune with the recent happenings in our economy.



He said Ghana’s economy currently reflects nothing less than the cost of living and the cost of doing business crisis.



He asked for clarification on the finance minister’s proposed measures announced.



To him, the proposed measures are not adequate.



“If you had an expenditure approval of 145 billion we expect you to tell us that I want to cut 45 billion out of the 145 billion and we will know that this is your commitment. 25% of this,10 % of that, we are still not certain how much you still intend to take,” he said.



The MP for Tamale Central stated strongly that the Minority will not support the E-Levy in whatever form he brings it.



The Finance Minister announced some expenditure cuts which among others include cutting discretionary spending by an additional 10 percent.



The Minister said the Ministry of Finance is meeting with Ministries, Departments, and Agencies to review spending plans for the rest of the year.



There will be a 50 percent cut in fuel coupon allocation for all political appointees and heads of government institutions to ensure efficient use of energy resources. This measure is effective February 1, 2022.



Fuel coupons normally account for over GHS 60 million, according to the Finance Minister.



The suspension of the purchase of imported vehicles for 2022 to reduce total vehicle purchases for the year.



This will affect all new orders, especially Four-wheel drives.



The suspension of all foreign travels except pre-approved statutory travels or critical travels.







