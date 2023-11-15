Ofori-Atta details government's GH¢32.7bn investment that has prevented another 'dumsor'

Business News of Wednesday, 15 November 2023

The Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, has reiterated the government's commitment to ensuring a strong private sector which he [Ofori-Atta] believes will contribute to the growth of the economy.



According to Ken Ofori-Atta, it is for this reason government has invested billions of cedis to sustain power generation in the country.



While presenting the 2024 fiscal policy and budget statement before parliament, the minister specified that a sum of GH¢32.7 billions has been invested to ensure businesses operate smoothly.



"In the past 7 years, Mr Speaker, we've invested over GH¢32.7 billion to keep the lights on and support the growth of businesses. We've invested GH¢25 billion cedis to facilitate the repositioning of the financial sector and enhancing the ability to assist business operations."



Ken Ofori-Atta further explained that the move forms part of the Akufo-Addo-led government's aim to lay a conducive environment for the private sector; both domestic and foreign, to thrive as well as contribute to the growth of the economy.



"It has been 7 years of Grace and positive impact," the minister said.



The finance minister also disclosed that "The Development Bank of Ghana has facilitated GH¢1 billion cedis in competitive financing for the private sector and GASIP continues to mitigate risk in the agriculture sector."



