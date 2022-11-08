Ofori-Atta can’t restore the economy; get a new hand – Lord Mensah

Business News of Tuesday, 8 November 2022

Source: starrfm.com.gh

Economist, Professor Lord Mensah, has said the Minister of Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta, must resign for a new person to take over the management of the economy.



According to him, the finance minister is trying to dissociate the economic dynamics from its management adding that what Mr. Ofori-Atta is doing is not real and it doesn’t happen anywhere.



The economist explained that economic management goes with economic dynamics.



“Obviously it has to do with management so if the entire population is calling for his head. It sends the signal that what is on the grounds is not good. So for him to say that we should focus on the IMF and possibly restore the economy it’s uncalled for.



“For me his understanding of the management and influence of economic dynamics, he should understand that the economy is not autopilot, the economy must be managed. If at the end of the day those that are supposed to feel the impact of the economy are saying that things are not going well with them that he should resign, he has to. He is not the one to come and explain and tell us that we have to focus on how we can restore the economy,” Prof. Mensah told Starr News.



He further stated that a new hand can give Ghanaians a breathing space.



“I think his resignation will bring about some confidence to the economy and as a result of that maybe the economy will head in the right direction. Trust me you cannot dissociate human thinking when it comes to economic dynamics from the real numbers that are on the ground. We are waiting for him to resign so that we can have breathing space. As we speak now his presence as a Finance Minister has brought about a whole lot of uncertainty in the economy.



“People cannot even plan, investors cannot even look ahead and look at the next moment. As we speak now there are so many things going on at the back side of the economy that we don’t even know,” he added.