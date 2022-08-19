Offuman yam sellers appeal for expansion of market

Business News of Friday, 19 August 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Correspondence from Bono East



Yam sellers at the Offuman Market in the Techiman North District of the Bono East have appealed for the expansion of the market to properly accommodate them.

The market considered one of the major yam hubs in the region lacks the needed space to adequately accommodate yam sellers who trade there.



The yam sellers indicate that the market gets congested on market days making it difficult for both traders and buyers to transact business due to the absence of space.



One of the yam sellers, Madam Abena Comfort tells GhanaWeb that the place looks crowded due to the unavailability of space.



“Our major headache is that we don’t have enough space so yam sellers struggle a lot to go about our business”.



According to the queen mother of the yam sellers, Madam Hannah Afosaa, the market needs immediate expansion due to the increasing number of traders to be able to accommodate them.



She reveals that getting spaces for their yams has often resulted in needless confrontations among traders.



“This yam market is one of the major yam markets in the Bono East Region but we are facing some problems. The paramount problem is the inadequate space we have here. The space is too small to accommodate us”.



She adds that the time has come for the market to be expanded to cater for the numbers and appealed to the Techiman North Assembly to come to their aid.

“The only way to solve the problem is for the Assembly to expand the market so we are appealing to the Assembly to do that for us since the market is a big market”.







