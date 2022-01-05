Obour congratulated for landing GhanaPost top job

Business News of Wednesday, 5 January 2022

Bice Osei Kuffour is the Acting Managing Director of GhanaPost



A section of Ghanaians is happy for Obour’s new role



A section of Ghanaians received the news of veteran musician Bice Osei Kuffour a.k.a Obour, acting as the new Managing Director of GhanaPost with happy hearts.



Bice Osei Kuffour, a former president of the Musicians Union of Ghana (MUSIGA) started work at GhanaPost on Tuesday, January 4, and was introduced to the staff by the Minister of Communication and Digitisation, Mrs Ursula Owusu-Ekuful.



In a moment of gratitude to God and His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, Obour took to his Twitter page to announce his new responsibility, to which many tweeps responded by congratulating and wishing him well in his new field.



In the spree of congratulatory messages, a Twitter user wrote, “Congratulations Obour.” Another also wrote, “Congratulations on your new job. May the good Lord guide you through and I personally believe you can deliver beyond expectations. Many happy returns.”



Others also tweeted, “All the best. Improve GhanaPost and let your leadership count over there” and “All the best boss, more innovation and dynamism.”





