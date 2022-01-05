Obour begins tenure as GhanaPost Managing Director

Business News of Wednesday, 5 January 2022

Source: 3news.com

Newly appointed Managing Director of GhanaPost Bice Osei-Kuffour has begun his official duty on Tuesday, January 4.



He was introduced to staff early in the day by Minister of Communications and Digitalisation Ursula Owusu-Ekuful.



The new MD, popularly known as Obour, called for support from the staff, particularly the union members, lauding them in ensuring that Ghana Post survived turbulent periods.



He expressed gratitude to the President for appointing him out of the many options he had.



The former President of the Musicians Union of Ghana (MUSIGA) said with his strong background in marketing and branding, he will work tirelessly with the staff to reposition GhanaPost as the nation’s first choice eCommerce and logistics partner.



He asked the staff to open up and join him to keep GhanaPost at the top.



Chairman of the Union Joseph Hotor offered the utmost assurances to Mr Osei-Kuffour, saying his colleagues are ready to ensure that he succeeds as MD.