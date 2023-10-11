OSP engages FBI to look into assets and transactions of Cecilia Dapaah, associates

Business News of Wednesday, 11 October 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghana’s Office of the Special Prosecutor has said it is collaborating with the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) at the US Embassy in Ghana to initiate concurrent inquiries into the activities of former Sanitation Minister, Cecilia Abena Dapaah and her associates.



The move is aimed at examining their assets and financial transactions within the United States of America.



In a tweet posted on October 11, the OSP said, “This collaborative effort is to ascertain the lawfulness of Ms. Dapaah and her associates' wealth, both in the context of their funds transitioning from Ghana to the United States and vice versa.”



Cecilia Dapaah was on October 10, 2023 charged by the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) for her failure to comply with a directive requiring her to declare her assets and financial holdings.



In August, the OSP had launched an investigation into Cecilia Dapaah after a significant amount of both foreign and local currency was discovered at her residence during a search, along with additional funds found in her bank accounts.



The OSP alleges that Cecilia Dapaah, who is currently under investigation for corruption-related offenses and other matters, had refused to provide the required documentation for the declaration of her assets and income since July 24, 2023.



Consequently, the former minister has been charged with a single count of failing to adhere to a lawful demand made by an authorized officer of the Office of the Special Prosecutor in the execution of their duties, which is in violation of section 69(1)(a) of the Office of the Special Prosecutor Act, 2017 (Act 959).



The OSP has been investigating the former minister of Sanitation, Cecilia Dapaah after an alleged sum of $1 million dollars and 300,000 euros were stolen from her Abelempke residence by her two house helps.



So far, the state has charged some 8 persons who are facing criminal charges for the alleged theft case.







MA/NOQ



Watch the latest edition of BizTech below:







Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.



Watch the latest edition of BizHeadlines below







Click here to start the nomination process for the 2023 GhanaWeb Excellence Awards