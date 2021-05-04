OLEA M&G Insurance Brokers launch game-changing online platform to provide convenience

Press Releases of Tuesday, 4 May 2021

Source: OLEA M&G Insurance Brokers

Renowned Insurance Brokers, OLEA M&G Insurance Brokers Limited on Friday, April 30, 2021, launched a ground-breaking digital platform that will place them ahead of the rest.



The platform ‘MYBESTQUOTE.COM’ has been launched in partnership with Best Quote Ghana Limited at the Alisa Hotel in Accra.



The platform is not just a price aggregator platform but a marketplace where prospective buyers of retail insurance lines could compare products of most of the insurance companies and decide where to buy from.



The unique broking software has been introduced with extranet features in the market which give clients easy access to their policies via the platform’s VEOS software and online motor fleet IT tools.



According to OLEA M&G Insurance Brokers, it is making insurance available to Ghanaians not only from Monday to Friday 8am-4.30pm but 24/7 wherever internet is available.



The idea was born four years ago but is finally seeing the light of day due to the fast pace of technology and demands necessitated by the Coronavirus pandemic in an era where less contact is encouraged.



Speaking at the official launch of ‘MYBESTQUOTE.COM’, the Managing Director of OLEA M&G Insurance Brokers Ltd, Stephen Kwarteng Yeboah said the move was necessary to stay relevant in the emerging world.



“As players in the insurance industry, we cannot survive in this technology-driven world if we fail to innovate by catching up with the times we are in. We at OLEA M&G have never ceased to look for new ways to evolve,” he said while adding that it is the reason for the innovation.



Stepping in for the Commissioner of Insurance at the launch, Mr. Michael Andoh who is the Deputy Commissioner of Insurance assured the public that Best Quote Ghana Limited has been given the clearance to operate ‘MYBESTQUOTE.COM.’



According to him, the services provided by OLEA M&G Insurance Brokers on the platform can be trusted.



Emphasizing the need for players in the insurance industry to adjust and resort to innovation, Mr. Andoh applauded the management of Olea M&G Insurance Brokers for coming up with MYBESTQUOTE.COM.



“I would also like to thank the management of OLEA M&G for this great initiative. Please have no doubts in your mind as far as having the support of the Commission in this regard.



“Our doors are always open, and we would continue to support such significant initiatives, from all stakeholders in the industry,” the Deputy Insurance Commissioner remarked.



Products currently offered on MYBESTQUOTE.COM include:

1. Motor Insurance

2.Travel Insurance

3. Property Insurance



Meanwhile, there is a USSD platform that can be accessed via the shortcode *920*97#. The platform only offers motor insurance but there are plans to introduce more services.



