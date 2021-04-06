Nwanneka Luxury Hair has expanded its operations into Ghana

Press Releases of Tuesday, 6 April 2021

Source: Nwanneka Luxury Hair

The opening of the company’s first Ghanaian outlet at East Legon was a star-studded event with some of the biggest names in the Ghanaian entertainment industry in attendance.



The likes of Juliet Ibrahim, Sister Deborah, Victoria Michaels, Swanky Jerry, Lharley Lartey, Haillie Sumney, Araba Sey, Vanessa Gyan, Stephanie Karikari and Miss Ghana 2020 queens explored the well-stocked outlet of the popular brand.



The glamourous and well-attended event was held on Saturday, March 27 and hosted by popular Nigerian Media Personality, Nancy Isime. Mouthwatering buffet, and great music were the icing on the cake.



Located at Shop 1 Evita 3 Mall, Jungle Avenue, Adjacent the A & C Mall, the brand is home of “affordable luxury” as stated by founder of the brand, Nwanneka Nkumah.



“We have a reasonable amount of client base in Ghana so the decision was made to have a physical store for our cherished customers in the country who have been requesting for one, and also to connect with new ones,” says Nwanneka.



“Our mission statement has always been to provide quality but affordable luxury. We believe in the idea that women don’t have to break the bank to look beautiful. We will provide the same high quality services that we are known for to our clients in Ghana at very affordable rates.”



Founded in 2013, Wanneka Luxury Hair has grown to become the preferred choice for high-profile personalities including Jackie Appiah, Uche Jumbo, Omoni Oboli, Ufuorma MacDormoth, Lillian Esoro and Beverly Osu.



The brand has three other outlets – two in Nigeria and another in Dubai.

Popularly known as the Hair Boss, Nwanneka is the last of nine siblings born to Nigerian parents. She is married with two children.



In an interview, she disclosed that the journey to be an entrepreneur started with the “insane idea” to surprise her husband, and show that women can be independent, and not a liability as assumed by some people.



Even though she considered quitting a few times in the face of challenges, she still held on. The challenges include backlash she faced for unknowingly selling fake products she bought from a bad source.



Through consistency, the exquisite lady with a bold personality overcame the setback by being consistent and building healthy relationships.

Being the thoughtful marketing person she is, Nwanneka introduced her brand to folks at churches, and in corporate offices in Nigeria through in-person conversations.



She also made good use of the opportunities available via social media to connect with potential clients, and growing her brand in the process.

Nwanneka is also the owner of Wanneka’s Lounge, an exotic restaurant in Lagos, Nigeria.