Press Releases of Monday, 11 January 2021

Source: Nutrifoods Ghana

Nutrifoods launches Perk Milkrich Cookies in Ghana

Staff of Nutrifoods Ghana pose with samples of Perk Milkrich Biscuits

Nutrifoods Ghana Limited, subsidiary of Olam Ghana, a leading food and agribusiness company has introduced a new addition to its Perk biscuit portfolio with the launch of Perk Milkrich Cookies, a premium milk-rich biscuit for Ghanaian consumers.



Perk Milkrich Cookies are made locally with Vitamin A-fortified wheat flour and milk to create added crunch with a rich and creamy flavour. Larger in size than the traditional Perk range, Perk Milkrich Cookies were developed in response to a growing adult consumer appetite for indulgence.



Speaking at the launch, Nutrifoods Ghana’s Brand Manager, Kabuki Owusu Atakorah, commented: “We are very excited about this latest tasty addition to the Perk family. Perk Milkich cookies is an innovation which caters to an emerging need for a more indulgent adult offering delivering a superior product experience”.



“With the introduction of Perk Milkrich Cookies, we are building on our well-known tradition of always striving to meet the needs of our consumers at every turn,” added Mr. Jay Anjaria, Vice President of Nutrifoods Packaged Foods Business.



Perk Milkrich cookies are available in a mono carton pack with two portion packs inside and priced at Ghc 2.50p. and can be found in all traditional markets, supermarkets, neighbourhood groceries, and mini-marts nationwide.



Olam’s Nutrifoods factory, an FSSC (Food Safety System Certification) accredited facility, is the producer of four popular biscuit brands in Ghana – Royal King Cracker, Royal Milky Magic, NutriSnax and Perk Milk Shortcake.