Number of job vacancies advertised in December 2021 decreases – BoG report

Business News of Thursday, 17 February 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

COVID-19 pandemic affects job vacancies



2,588 job adverts recorded in December 2021



Month-on-month jobs adverts increased by 2.9% in December 2021



The Bank of Ghana has disclosed that the number of jobs advertised in selected print and online media decreased in December 2021.



According to the central bank’s Monetary Policy Report for January 2022, the decrease which partially gauges labour demand in the economy is relative to the corresponding period in 2020.



For December 2021, the Bank of Ghana said it recorded a total of 2,588 job adverts as compared with 3,157 earlier recorded in the same period for 2020. This represents of decline 18.0% year-on-year.



Expanding on a month-on-month basis, the central bank said the number of jobs vacancies advertised in December 2021 increased by 2.9 percent.



The BoG report further said the year-on-year decline in jobs advertised in December 2021 was attributed to the woes of businesses due to the COVID-19 pandemic.



Meanwhile, the number of jobs advertised in 2021 in cumulative terms increased marginally by 1.2 percent to 34,484 from 34,066 earlier recorded in 2020.



