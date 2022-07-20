Nuclear power one of the safest energy generation options - Expert

Business News of Wednesday, 20 July 2022

Source: GNA

Nuclear power is one of the safest energy source with the lowest mortality death rate. Out of the total of 667 nuclear power plants built since 1951 (72 years), only three major accidents have taken place.



Wisdom Ahiataku-Togobo, the Director, Executive Office, Bui Power Authority (BPA), who made this known at a workshop for media professionals in Accra, said the official internationally recognised death statistics for the combined loss of lives from the three major nuclear accidents is 32 people.



Making reference to official data compiled by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), he said estimates on the number of deaths caused by the nuclear energy sector overall is 90 per 1000TWh—the least of any energy sector.



“The fear of nuclear as many people may portray is really not there. It is just that we have to conscientize ourselves to know that nuclear come safe and so far, data has shown that there are lesser deaths from nuclear than from other power generation options,” Ahiataku-Togobo said.



While allaying the fears of the citizenry on negative perceptions about nuclear safety, Mr Ahiataku-Togobo said the three major nuclear accidents recorded so far forced the IAEA to put in place strict regulatory measures to minimise future nuclear accidents.



“Nuclear Power is environmentally friendly as it emits no greenhouse gas and therefore a sure way to propelling energy transition to Net Zero emission,” he said.



According to experts, the current source of power including hydro and renewable options cannot support sustainable energy.



Ghana has therefore intensified efforts to add nuclear power to its energy mix – and the plan is to build and operate the country’s first nuclear power plant by 2030.



Consequently, the Nuclear Power Ghana (NPG) was set up in 2018 as the project organisation to manage Ghana’s first Nuclear Power Project. The Organisation has been designated to be the eventual owner and operator of the first nuclear power plant.



Mr Ahiataku-Togobo said nuclear power had the potential to provide affordable and reliable baseload power for stimulating industrialisation and economic development.



“With Nuclear Power, Ghana can increase significantly the contribution of variable renewable energy such as solar and wind power,” he said.



The Workshop formed part of a partnership between the NPG and the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) to promote and sustain media involvement through knowledge sharing, and to widen information reach on Ghana’s efforts to include Nuclear Power as the country’s Green Energy Solution.



The three-day workshop is on the theme: “Nuclear Safety, a fear and concern.”



Ms Bellona-Gerard Vittor-Quao, Public Affairs Manager, NPG, said there was no reason to oppose nuclear energy purely for safety or environmental reasons.



She said history had proven nuclear energy to be one of the safest and most efficient energy production technologies, adding that misperceptions about nuclear technology had been far more costly for humanity than nuclear energy production itself.



“With nuclear power, the only thing to fear is the fear itself,” Vittor-Quao said.