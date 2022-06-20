Northern Regional poultry industries are folding up

Business News of Monday, 20 June 2022

Source: GNA

The poultry industry in the Northern region is closing down due to the high cost of production.



Mr George Dassah, the Chairman for Northern Regional Poultry Farmers Association disclosed that the cost of poultry feed, especially maize and soybeans price keeps on increasing which has affected large quantities of production in the Northern region.



He disclosed this in an interview with Ghana News Agency in Tamale.



He complained that the increment of transportation is also one of the challenges facing the industry.



He also indicated that the high cost of borrowing from the banks had put the industry under serious threat.



He pleaded with the government to partner with the banks to reduce the high interest of borrowing to enhance the poultry farm industry.



Mr Dassah urged the government to increase targeted sector adoption of quality standards, strengthen business planning and market penetration to strategies and reinforce buyer-supplier linkages.