Press Releases of Saturday, 9 January 2021

Source: Zoomlion Ghana Limited

Northern Region schools safe to welcome students back - Abdul Aziz Yelsuma

The ongoing nationwide exercise is in line with the President’s directive to reopen schools

The Northern Regional Vector Control Director of Zoomlion, Mr Abdul Aziz Yelsuma has allayed the fears of parents, teachers, students and pupils that all schools in the region are safe for the scheduled January 15, 2021 reopening which was announced by the President H.E. Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.



According to him, the disinfection role assigned to his outfit has been executed across the region hence his assurance.



"In all, 460 basic schools, 79 senior high schools and 15 tertiary institutions have benefited from the exercise"



Mr Yelsuma said, "as we are all aware of President Akufo-Addo's announcement on the schools reopening our disinfection teams have done a yeoman's job and must be commended."



"All that I can say is that the schools will be safe for reopening so I will urge the teachers, non-teaching staff to see to it that the students observe the COVID-19 protocols so that no case will be recorded," he assured.



The exercise is in line with the partnership between the Government of Ghana (GoG) with waste management experts Zoomlion Ghana Limited(ZGL) through the Ministry of Education (MoE) under the supervision of the Ghana Education Service (GES).



Mr John Achim, Assistant Headmaster in charge of administration at the St. Charles Minor Seminary/Senior High School in his address hinted that the school was ready to receive students back as schools reopen.



"We have arranged for Veronica buckets at all vantage points. We will ensure their temperatures are checked by house masters before they ushered into their various classrooms. The school have adequate PPEs at the school as well and Covid-19 protocols will be observed strictly to ensure no case occurs here."



He said the teaching staff will continue to educate the students that the coronavirus is still with us so as to guide them to always have their nose masks, hand sanitisers and all that matters so far as the virus is concerned", Mr Achim stressed.



He again thanked authorities for embarking on the exercise as schools are set to reopen.



Mr Achim appealed to the government to assist them to build back their facilities that were burnt by fire some years ago as it is making it difficult for the school to admit more students.



The Circuit Supervisor of the Kpanvio Circuit Mr Issaka Mohammed said that looking at the preparations put in place by the authorities in charge the schools are safe for students to be back.



Madam Hannah Aziwu, Headmistress of the Bulpela Taskif English & Arabic Primary in the Tamale Metro in an interview vowed to ensure the COVID-19 protocols are observed when schools reopen.



"Ghana Education Service held a workshop for all the school heads on how to control the students especially those in creche and kindergarten. On behalf of the students, I would like to appeal to the government to furnish us with desks for the nursery students."



She, therefore, urged the parents to have hope in the teachers as the safety of their wards is assured.



St. Charles Minor Seminary/Senior High School, Dabokpa Technical Institute, Bulpela Taskif English & Arabic Primary in the northern regional capital Tamale and 6 others were on Saturday 9th January 2021 disinfected.



