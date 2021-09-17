Non-tax complaint business professionals have started reaching out to us – GRA

Business News of Friday, 17 September 2021

• Non-tax complaint professionals have began to reach out to the GRA



• This comes after President Akufo-Addo cautioned them to honour their tax obligations



• Over 60,000 business professionals are on record to be evading taxes



The Ghana Revenue Authority has said a number of non-tax complaint business professionals have been reaching out to them in order to honour their tax obligations.



It is on record that 60,000 business professionals serving in various capacities of the country’s workforce are not tax complaint.



President Akufo-Addo speaking at the just ended 2021 Ghana Bar Conference cautioned these professionals to honour their tax obligations with a specific focus on lawyers in the country.



Assistant Commissioner of the Authority, Dominic Naab speaking on the Business Edition of JoyNews’ PM Express segment revealed some of these professionals have made moves to rectify the situation.



“The temptation to think that many of them are not paying is there. I must admit that there are a lot of them that are not paying. Following the President’s admonishing, most of them have started calling us,” he said.



“I sincerely hope that those involved will swiftly move to regularize their tax affairs before the GRA moves to crack the whip,” Naab added.



He continued, “What we have also done, even before the President made the call is to arrange with the professional bodies, get the data of all professionals and begin to go after them. We are going after them as we speak now, calling them on phone and paying them visits.”



The Assistant Commissioner of the Authority said it will soon deploy a ‘Name and Shame’ initiative aimed at ensuring all professionals remain tax complaint.



“We (GRA) are doing that because it is our responsibility as GRA to ensure that every person pays their tax,” Naab added.