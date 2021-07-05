Non-payment of pension contributions: We are coming after you – NPRA to institutions

Business News of Monday, 5 July 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The National Pensions Regulatory Authority (NPRA) has issued a stern warning to institutions that have failed to pay the pension contributions of their employees.



He stated categorically that the NPRA is coming after all defaulters.



According to the Chief Executive Officer of NPRA, Hayford Atta Krufi, the NPRA's action to bring them to book is in accordance with the law.



Speaking in an interview on PM Express, Mr. Krufi noted that the provisions of Act 766 of 2008 authorize employers to register and contribute to the Basic Scheme (SSNIT) of their employees.



He furthered that any institution not adhering to this directive enshrined in the laws should be ready to face the consequences.



“At least now, any establishment that is not paying pension contribution as the law mandates them to do, NPRA is coming after you…You out there, if you have any belief or suspicion that my employer is not paying the pension contribution, just walk into the NPRA and then you will get the results,” he said.



Since the NPRA took illegal action against defaulting institutions in July last year, a total of GH¢6.2 m has been retrieved from defaulting institutions.



This, Mr. Krufi described as encouraging. He, therefore, urged all employees to report their employers who fail to pay their pension contributions to the Authority for swift actions to be taken against them.