Press Releases of Saturday, 6 February 2021

Source: Humanitarian Awards Global

Nominations for the 2021 Humanitarian Awards Global opened

Nominations are open for this year's Humanitarian Awards Global

The awards will be held this year 2021, to recognize NGOs, SDG advocates, volunteer leaders, donors, organizations, philanthropists, corporations and professionals in advancing the important work of charities each day.



We honor and celebrate the incredible contributions of time, resources, leadership and financial support made by organizations and individuals who inspire generosity and giving.



The Award under the theme “Celebrating Change Makers” is to identify, honour and celebrate a cross-section of the world most influential individuals, companies, SDG Advocates and initiatives advancing humanitarian works.



“We believe that putting the spotlight on these individuals and non-profit organizations will not only celebrate them but also build a strong platform for them by giving a voice and opportunities while building a positive attitude in the world,”



It will reflect humanitarian as part of the solutions as the communities around the world recover from the COVID-19 pandemic and build back better around a social aspects.



Nominations for this year’s awards can be found on the awards website: www.humanitarianawardsglobal.org



Nominate yourself or someone whose work need recognitions.