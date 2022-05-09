Nominations for Global Business Quality Awards and Summit 2022 open

Business News of Monday, 9 May 2022

Source: Entrepreneurs Foundation of Ghana

Nominations for the Sixth Edition of the ‘Global Business Quality Awards and Summit 2022’ have opened in Accra from May 3, 2022, to May 30, 2022. The awards will honor 35 most-celebrated premium quality global brands and quality leadership personalities operating in Ghana.



The Global Business Quality Award and Business Breakfast Summit is an initiative of the Entrepreneurs Foundation of Ghana (EFG). The award is scheduled for Wednesday, July 27, 2022, at the Movenpick Ambassador Hotel on the theme: ‘Celebrating Decades of Quality Global Brands in Ghana’.



The Global Business Quality Awards 2022 – the sixth edition is an award and business breakfast summit networking event designed to promote and advertise premium quality and the most valuable global brands in Ghana for decades – brands that have met the standard of premium quality and seemingly thrived during the pandemic.



The business breakfast summit will also present a great business and investment networking opportunity for CEOs, business executives, entrepreneurs, diplomatic corps, and government officials to access new ideas and successfully grow their businesses in Ghana.



The awards represent the most prestigious forms of recognition for companies, organizations, and business personalities in Ghana on quality leadership, business growth, and corporate sustainability.



The award and summit will measure global quality brand strength based on three key criteria: economic success in the market, best-selling quality brand, and popularity among consumers. The distinctive feature of the event is that the winner is not selected by a jury but by the consumers themselves.



The Premium Quality Brand categories include Global Premium Quality European, Asian, African and American Brands of the Year 2021 Award; Global Best Quality Brands of the Year 2021 Awards; and Most Popular Brands of the Year 2021 Awards.



The Quality CEO Leadership Personality Award categories include Quality Leadership Award 2021, Quality Woman CEO Leadership Award, Quality Corporate Leadership Award, Quality Business Leadership Award, and Quality Public Service Leadership Award 2021.