Nominations authenticate hard work, efforts of Ghanaian-owned businesses - Iddrisu Aminu

Business News of Thursday, 1 September 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Chief Executive Officer of the Abuya Group, Iddrisu Aminu, has said that nominations for recognitions or awards in Ghana are a testament that the indigenes believe in the prospects of Ghanaian businesses.



He explained that the more companies of Ghanaian origin get recognized, regardless of the fields they are in, the bigger the boost they have to extend their tentacles into other parts of the sub-region, as well as the continent.



Iddrisu Aminu was speaking to GhanaWeb on his nomination for this year’s 40 Under 40.



Abuya and Sons Constructions Limited, which is a company under the Abuya Group, has been nominated in the category of Architecture and Interior.



Describing how he feels about the nomination, Iddrisu Amin said that it is testimony that even the smallest contributions they are making to the country’s development is acknowledged.



“The nomination is a really good one and we are so happy about it because it brings us to the realization that the little things we are doing are seen and appreciated by people. It also means that we should keep on pushing to motivate the youth,” he said.



Iddrisu Aminu also indicated that with this nomination, it pushes them better in their quest to send their businesses across the borders of Ghana.



“By and large, we are happy and we are also trying to go beyond the borders of Ghana and so when we see such nominations, it encourages us because out people are nominating us,” he added.



Speaking about his chances in the nominations, he expressed full confidence, stating that Abuya Group has been working squarely in all the areas that fall within the criteria of the organisers of the awards.



“I have a 100% surety that we will win this nomination. This is because looking at the criteria they are looking for, we squarely fall within it. We have numerous projects going on currently and these all fall within the criteria the organisers are looking for.



“Currently, we have about nine houses going on in Tse Addo, and then we have two houses almost 90-95% complete at Achimota. We also have another villa that is coming up at Paraku Estate, as well as numerous government projects including some for SSNIT at Ashanti Manpong, GCB Bank project at Bogoso in the Western Region, as well as our work with the Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority where we manage the cleaning services of the main port,” he added.



The Abuya Group of Companies is a Ghanaian-owned firm, headquartered in Accra with branches in Tamale and other parts of the country.



EA/MA