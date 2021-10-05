Nomination for Global Business Quality Awards and Breakfast Networking 2021 opens

Business News of Tuesday, 5 October 2021

Source: Entrepreneurs Foundation of Ghana

Nominations for the fifth edition of the ‘Global Business Quality Awards and Breakfast Networking Event 2021’ have opened in Accra from September 15, 2021, to October 15, 2021. The award will honor 35 most-celebrated Premium Quality Global brands and Quality Leadership personalities.



The Global Business Quality Award is an initiative of the Entrepreneurs Foundation of Ghana (EFG) organizers of the prestigious Made in Ghana Awards and Ghana Entrepreneurs and Corporate Executive Awards in Ghana.



The award and business breakfast networking events are scheduled for Thursday, November 25, 2021, at the Movenpick Ambassador Hotel in Accra. On the theme, “Promoting quality Global brands and business leaders in Ghana”. Award winners will receive a plaque and certificate.



The Global Business Quality Awards 2021 fifth edition is an Awards and business breakfast networking event designed to promote, advertise premium quality, the most valuable and admirable global brands in Ghana that have met the standard of premium quality and have been judged to be truly exceptional.



The business breakfast will also present a great networking opportunity for global businesses to access new ideas to successfully grow their businesses in Ghana.



The Awards and breakfast networking event is the only global quality award in Ghana that measures global quality brand strength based on three key criteria, economic success in the market, best-selling quality brand, and popularity among consumers. The distinctive feature of the event is that the winner is not selected by the jury, but by the consumers themselves.



The Premium/Best quality Brand categories include Global Premium Quality Brands of the Decade, Global Premium Quality brands of the Year 2020 Award, Global Best quality Brands of the Year 2020 Awards, and Most Popular Brands of the Year 2020 Award.



The Quality Leadership personality Award categories include Quality Leadership Award 2020, Woman Leadership Award, Corporate Leadership Award, Business Leadership Award, and Public Service Leadership Award 2020.



Signed

Sam Ato Gaisie

Founder

Entrepreneurs Foundation of Ghana.