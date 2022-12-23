Nobody is going to move Abossey Okai spare parts dealers to Afienya overnight – Henry Quartey

Business News of Friday, 23 December 2022

Greater Accra Regional Minister, Henry Quartey, has said the Regional Coordinating Council (RCC) has been holding stakeholder engagements with the Abossey Okai Spare Parts Dealers Association regarding their relocation to Afienya in the coming years.



He noted that the RCC in collaboration with the Abossey Okai Spare Parts dealers association will invite strategic investors for the development of the automobile hub located at Afienya.



Speaking at a press conference held in Accra on Thursday, December 22, 2022, Henry Quartey said, "Spare parts dealers in Abossey Okai have been there for years, decades so this exercise initially was perhaps misconstrued by some persons. Nobody is going to move Abossey Okai overnight but it has to be a short, medium and long-term intervention to see that eventually, we are able to relocate them to make use of the automobile hub that we are talking about."



"Abossey Okai is primarily known as a business hub that specializes in automobile spare parts dealership. The real potential of the hub is however constricted by space, access to technology and innovation and an integrated business environment," the Greater Accra regional minister explained.



As part of the West Africa automotive hub project, spare parts dealers at the Abossey Okai Spare Parts centre will be relocated to Afienya.



This is a move to transform Accra into a modernized and attractive destination in Africa.



The West Africa automobile village when completed is expected to host 22,000 spare parts dealers at Afienya in the Greater Accra region whiles creating mixed development where automotive technology interacts with innovation, business, education, and residence in the most coherent manner.



Also, about 40,000 artisans and businesses, among others will benefit from various job opportunities.







