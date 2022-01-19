Nobody has engaged us over benchmark value issues after suspension – Importers

Business News of Wednesday, 19 January 2022

The Importers and Exporters Association of Ghana (IEAG) has described as complete falsehood claims by the Minister of State at the Finance Ministry, Charles Adu Boahen, that the impasse on the benchmark value policy will be brought to finality ending this month after stakeholder engagement.



The minister is reported to have said “I am happy to let you know that there are continued engagements, with stakeholders ongoing. Please, do not give up. Let us persevere and I am sure we will find ourselves with some good news before the end of the month (January) with regards to the Benchmark value,” at the investiture of the new president of the Association of Ghana Industries.



Speaking exclusively to GHOne Business, Executive Secretary of the importers and Exporters Association of Ghana, Sampson Asaki Awingobit accused the minister of state of being bias as he laments no engagement whatsoever has occurred since the announcement of the reversal of the policy by the GRA.



“We have not been called to discuss the benchmark value reversal issues. We were dismayed to have heard and read that the minister made mention to the AGI that they should expect good news at the end of the month. We strongly believe that it is a highly biased move,” he noted.



To pave the way for a healthy discourse on the policy, Mr Asaki Awingobit called on the president to bar Charles Adu Boahen from any deliberation on the benchmark value discount policy and asked that he retracts his statement and apologizes to the business community.



“He has some bias. If there will be any engagement concerning the policy, we the IEAG wants him to excuse himself. The minister has made pronouncements ought not to have been made by him. We are calling on the president to ask his minister to retract and apologize to the business community for taking sides in this all-important matter,” he said.



The Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) suspended the implementation of the reversal of the benchmark value until further notice on January 13, 2022 following a directive by President Akufo-Addo. The move according to leadership is to allow for the grievances of stakeholders to be addressed.