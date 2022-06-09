No school feeding caterer has been paid – Juliana Cudjoe

Business News of Thursday, 9 June 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

School feeding caterers demonstrate over arrears



Government provides 93 pesewas as feeding fee for a child per day, report



‘Come again’ - Juliana Cudjoe to government on payment of caterers



President of the Greater Accra School Feeding Caterers Association, Juliana Cudjoe, has squashed claims that government has settled the debt it owes her members.



She stated categorically in an interview with Accra-based Citi News that no caterer in any region has been paid as claimed by government.



"I am not aware of any form of payment made by government. No caterer in any of the regions has been paid. Government should come again,” Juliana Cudjoe said in the interview.



On June 7, 2022, school feeding caterers hit the streets of Accra to demonstrate over government's delay in releasing their unpaid arrears.



The demonstration was to also inform government to increase their feeding grants.



As part of efforts to reduce hunger and enhance food security, government introduced school feeding programme.



The initiative is in line with United Nations (UN) Sustainable Development Goals on hunger, poverty and malnutrition.



According to reports, government currently provides 93 pesewas for a child per day for a plate of food.



The amount has however been labelled by many as inadequate.