No pensioner bondholders can be targeted for another DDEP, here's why – Dr Anane Antwi explains

Business News of Friday, 15 September 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Convener for the Pensioner bondholders, Dr. Adu Anane Antwi, has said pensioners will not be part of any debt restructuring programmes.



According to him, there has been an agreement between government and the pensioners to exclude them from any form of restructuring.



He added that per the agreement no pensioner bondholder is available to take any offer.



“No pensioner bondholder can ever be targeted, because we have been exempted totally. We don’t have anything to do with this exchange at all. We are not part of it. There’s no pensioner available now for an offer to be made to, simple as that. There’s nobody in category B who is there for the offer, and says I wanted to go in, but I didn’t have the opportunity to go in so now, I’m going in. So, category B shouldn’t be in this document at all.



“The government cannot overturn its own decision to exempt us. It is in the records of parliament, we have a letter, we have been exempted, and it’s not based on any condition, it’s an unconditional exemption. Government cannot go anywhere,” he said on CitiNews.



Dr. Anane said the government would be wrong to not know that pensioner bondholders can no longer be included when it was clear in the agreement.



He noted that the forum will soon address the issue publicly.

“I believe they [government] didn’t get the understanding well, they haven’t analysed things well. If you analyse the situation, the person who was writing the memorandum of exchange should have known that there were no Category B holders available for that offer. They have already accepted. We will have a press conference and explain to the people who are handling this matter that they are wrong. They didn’t understand the concept well,” the Convener of Pensioner Bondholders said.



