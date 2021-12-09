No need to allocate GH¢240 million to monitor e-levy - Kofi Bentil to govt

Business News of Thursday, 9 December 2021

1.7% tax has been placed on all electronic transactions



E-levy to widen country's tax net, Ofori-Atta



GRA well structured for revenue collection, Kofi Bentil



Vice President of Imani Africa, Kofi Bentil, has opined that it is unnecessary for government to allocate an amount of GH¢240 million as revenue assurance for the collection of the e-levy.



According to him, the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) is fit to take up this role of a yet to be named company that was budgeted for in the 2022 budget.



In a Facebook post sighted by GhanaWeb, Kofi Bentil asked government to cut down its expenditure to allow Ghanaians heave a sigh of relief.



He quoted economist, Professor Godfred Bopkin to have said that Ghana can rake in GH¢1 billion from tax exemptions.



“There is no good reason to use 241m to monitor e-levy you might as well use that to support the budget and scrap the e-Levy. I insist that e-levy doesn’t need any special monitoring !! If needed then GRA can do it. It’s already in a very well structured and formalized system. This approach of making every problem an opportunity for cronyism should stop," part of his post read.



“And please let me hear you on how to cut waste and profligacy before you ask me to pay more tax. According to Prof. Bopkin Exemptions alone can make us gain 1 billion. Stop the waste!”



On November 17, 2021, Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, during the 2022 budget reading in parliament, announced the introduction of a 1.75% tax on all electronic transactions.



According to him, this new directive forms part of strategies to widen the country’s tax net.



He added that the 1.75% tax is also to enhance financial inclusion and protect the vulnerable in the country.



This e-levy, has, however, courted several controversies.







