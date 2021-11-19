No more road tolls - Deputy Roads Minister reiterates

Business News of Friday, 19 November 2021

Deputy Roads Ministers insists tolls remain suspended



He said this is until further notice



He made these comments on Joy FM



Deputy Minister of Roads and Highways, Stephen P. Jalulah, has reiterated his outfits decision to abolish road tolls across the country effective Thursday, November 17.



His comment comes on the back of an order by the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin to suspend the implementation of no road tolls on public roads and bridges.



The Speaker of Parliament on Thursday accused the Roads Minister of wrongly suspending toll collection from 12.00am on Thursday, November 18, 2021 after the announcement by the Finance Minister.



He said, “These are policy proposals that the Minister of Finance has presented to the House. Until they are approved nobody has the authority to start implementing something that doesn’t exist.



“Does [the road minister’s order] amount to a disrespect of the House? That is where I may differ...The Minister of Roads and Highways, because this is not a court of law, might have misunderstood or misapplied the law and so it is for us to draw his attention and tell him that you have no such authority. In spite of all the legal and linguistic gymnastics that have been displayed, it is very clear that what the minister sought to do he had no such authority to do that."



“I want to clearly direct that what the Minister has released is complete Brutum Fulmen, it means it is an empty boast, it has no effect and therefore I call on him to honourably withdraw that directive. Failure to do so will be a serious breach of the directive of the speaker and that would amount to contempt of parliament."



“I think that it is proper for us to direct the minister, a member of this house, in fact, a senior member of this house, I think that he might have acted wrongly and therefore I call on him to reverse this decision,” he ruled.







But speaking to Joy FM, the Deputy Roads and Highways Minister explained the statement from the Ministry was an administrative procedure to forestall any confusion, following the announcement by the Finance Minister.



“So as of now, until further notice, we are not taking tolls at our toll stations across the country,” Jalulah said.



Meanwhile, the Road and Highways Ministry has also collaborated the narrative that, the suspension of the tolls was to forestall any confusion.



In a statement issued on Thursday evening by the PR Unit, the ministry stated categorically that, after the Finance Minister’s announcement of the abolishment of the toll, some motorists misunderstood the announcement and engaged in fisticuffs with toll booth operators.



So, in order to stop this from degenerating, the statement said, the ministry issued the earlier directive ordering the suspension of the collection.



“It was to avert further unfortunate incidents that the ministry intervened by issuing the directive,” portions of the statement clarifying the earlier directive said.



