No luxury vehicle stolen to Ghana – Vehicle Dealers Association to EOCO

Business News of Friday, 25 August 2023

Source: starrfm.com.gh

The Vehicle and Assets Dealers’ Association have described as charade and unnecessary the Economic and Organized Crime Office’s (EOCO) justification to clamp down on over 90 suspected stolen luxury vehicles from the United States of America and Canada.



EOCO believes the 90 suspected stolen luxury vehicles have been smuggled to Ghana to be sold.



But the Vehicle and Assets Dealers’ Association has stated that EOCO’s alarm is false.



Sometime in April this, EOCO had directed all vehicle dealers and individuals in possession of 95 luxury vehicles, suspected to have been smuggled into Ghana, which had been frozen through a court order, to hand them over to the office before May 31, 2023, or be dealt with in accordance with the law.



After the May 31, 2023, deadline, EOCO had since resolved to take steps to confiscate the vehicles in accordance with the law if the persons in possession of the vehicles failed to respond to the directives.



EOCO at a recent meeting to outline its 5-year development plan in discharging its duties further reiterated its resolve to chase down those in possession of the suspected stolen luxury vehicles.



But the vehicle and assets dealers’ association have been objecting to the move by EOCO.



The Association has also described the actions of EOCO as a mere charade and unnecessary.