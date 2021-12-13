Nine piracy incidents recorded in Ghana's territorial waters since 2020 - Chief Justice

Business News of Monday, 13 December 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghana's commercial maritime activities are critical to economic growth



Volumes of cargo passing through Ghana's port increased to 20 million tons in 2019



Strengthen judiciary to address maritime issues adequately Chief Justice



Chief Justice, Justice Kwasi Anin-Yeboah, has disclosed that Ghana, had since last year, recorded nine incidences of piracy on its territorial waters.



According to him, three of these took place between January and June this year and the attacks were mainly on ships transporting bulk petroleum and its products as well as ships carrying exotic goods.



He said that the nation’s commercial maritime activities were critical to economic growth and therefore was imperative for the judiciary to be equipped enough to deal with crimes that occur on the country’s territorial waters.



Speaking at the opening of the 13th Maritime Law Seminar for Superior Court Justices, Justice Yeboah said the shipping industry required all the attention it could get because it was the most efficient and cost-effective method of international transportation and trade.



According to him, Justices of the Superior Courts must be abreast of maritime laws to effectively handle cases relating to shipping, piracy and allied matters.



“Therefore, my lords and lady justices would have to be well equipped to deal with them in a manner that would stimulate economic growth,” he said.



He acknowledged the recent call by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for concerted efforts between West African leaders to deal with the growing threats as they can affect maritime trade.