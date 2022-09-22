'Nimde3' mobile application targets 1 million with digital literacy access

Business News of Thursday, 22 September 2022

Executive Director of Slamm Foundation, Francisca Boateng, has emphasised the importance of infusing digital technologies to bridge Africa’s literacy gap and access to education.



She explained that although some 50 percent of the world’s population have access to the internet, there still remains a fraction of about 20 percent without access to digital education.



Speaking at the launch of a new mobile application known as ‘Nimde3’ in Accra on September 22, Mrs. Boateng said the development can significantly help bridge this gap while providing digital literacy access to the Ghanaian populace and Africans as a whole.



"The rationale behind developing this mobile application is to bridge the literacy app and offer access to education. We are targeting to reach some 1 million people who can gain access by using the mobile application which offers wide-ranging IT education,” Francisca Boateng said.



“Nimde3’s goal is to educate masses with basic to intermediate Information Technology skills which can be done through respective local and foreign languages such as Ga, Ewe, Dagbani, Akan, Hausa and among others which are yet to be updated on the application in due course.”



She continued, “We also have English, French, Spanish, Igbo and Yoruba classes being taught on the Nimde3 mobile application.”



The Executive Director further touted the mobile application as one that is endowed with other key features and urged persons who seek to acquire more knowledge in IT to make use of the app.















