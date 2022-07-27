Nigerian Naval War College members visit port of Tema on study tour

Business News of Wednesday, 27 July 2022

Source: Eye on Port

A 22-member delegation from the Naval War College Nigeria has paid a study visit to the Port of Tema to have first-hand experience of the security systems in place at the port.



The visit forms part of a wider visit by faculty members and participants to be familiarized with the socio-political, economic and military institutions of Ghana.



The delegation and their Ghanaian participants from the Port Security Department engaged in a fruitful exchange on common security challenges with respect to the marine environment.



They were educated on the threats to the security of the port, and proactive measures are continually taken to ensure the ports of Ghana are safe and secure for business.



The Port Security Manager, Colonel Emmanuel Nyante briefed the delegation on GPHA’s commitment to work closely with key security stakeholders towards optimum security at the port.



Col. Nyante said “right from the level of national security, down to the average individual, the consciousness of terrorist threat is now ripe and everybody is on the lookout. For us at the port here, we have various agencies that help in an intelligent gathering. We have out sea patrols who constantly patrol the waters up to anchorage, we have the navy in support with patrols beyond anchorage.



Right at the port here we have our CCTV cameras, we have our drones and some of our personnel have body-worn cameras all in the bid to look out for suspicious activities.”



According to the team lead, Rear Admiral Akinwande, the visit is even more necessary considering the need for stronger cooperation among security agencies within West and Central Africa amid security threats in the sub-region.



“We are all aware that the Gulf of Guinea is experiencing a lot of maritime security threats so it is indeed in our interest that the navies within the region and indeed other maritime stakeholders will come together, synergize our various efforts such that we can achieve a common understanding of the threat before us so we can put our resources together to counter these threats.”