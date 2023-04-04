Nigeria, Cote d’Ivoire to pay Ghana GH¢31 million in 2023 for lotto numbers

Business News of Tuesday, 4 April 2023

Source: gbcghanaonline.com

The National Lottery Authority (NLA) is to generate GH¢31 million royalties in 2023 from Nigeria and Cote d’Ivoire from the use of Ghana’s lotto platform for the drawing of raffle in the two countries.



Nigeria for instance has been using Ghana’s lotto draw numbers over the past 25 years for free. But has now agreed to pay for using it.



After engagements with the management of Ghana’s NLA, Nigeria has now agreed to pay GH¢18 million while Cote d’Ivoire would pay GH¢13 million to the authority in 2023.



The amounts would be paid through KGL, a digital lotto marketing company which operates lotto on behalf of the NLA as the two countries would draw Ghana’s games online.



Explaining the new revenue stream at a press briefing on Monday in Accra (April 3, 2023), the Director General of the NLA, Samuel Awuku, said the NLA has also started engagements with Burkina Faso and Niger to trade Ghana’s games and collaborate with the NLA.



Mr Awuku explained that the move was part of the NLA’s agenda to generate more revenue to the state for national development and social responsibility activities.



Additionally, he said the board and management of the Authority had renegotiated its partnership agreement with KGL Group to pay GH¢65 million to the authority in 2023.



Mr Awuku said, the KGL Group’s contract with the Authority was GH¢25million in 2021 but the NLA governing board renegotiated the partnership deal to GH¢55 million in 2022 with an additional contribution of GH¢3 million and GH¢2 million into a stabilisation fund and a good course foundation operated by the authority.















