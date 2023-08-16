Niger coup will affect food prices – Traders warn

Business News of Wednesday, 16 August 2023

Source: happyghana.com

Ghanaians have been warned to brace themselves for an increase in prices of foodstuff, as the Niger coup has gradually taken a toll on imported commodities.



According to the traders, most of the ingredients needed for the preparation of the Ghanaian staples are imported from Niger, Burkina Faso, Mali, and Togo.



Hence, with the reign of military authorities who have restricted movement in their various countries, transportation of the commodity has become tedious and expensive.



Ghana’s inflation rate has risen yet again with food inflation being the major contributor.



The political instability in Niger and it’s impact on food supply chains highlights the interconnectedness of economies in the region and how disruptions in one country can lead to ripple effects in neighboring countries.



The Food and Beverages Association of Ghana on the other hand, has also confirmed this by emphasizing that there is going to be a 20% increase in the price of food and beverages from September and has advised Ghanaians to brace themselves accordingly.