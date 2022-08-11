Next on BizTech: The dangers of hacking and how to protect yourself, digital devices

Business News of Thursday, 11 August 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

If you use a computer or device connected to the internet, one must bear in mind the risk of hackers and online predators who deploy unauthorized means to access information.



These internet villains are known for using various skills to access critical information on your device.



But how does one go ahead of these acts and safeguard themselves and data from being compromised?



In this edition of BizTech, we learn about the various aspects of hacking, dangers associated with hacking and how to tackle the menace.



Kwesi Kwofie, Chief Executive Officer of Dataware takes his turn on BizTech to provide further insight on internet hacking and how to protect yourself and digital devices.



The full interview airs on Friday August 12, 2022 on GhanaWeb TV.



Watch the promo below:



