Next on BizTech: Meet the painter behind Jubilee House, COCOBOD, other buildings

Business News of Thursday, 8 September 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

For the past 15 years, a young man has been building a career for himself with a specialty in interior and exterior paintings.



Bright Hodzor who is known as the 'Celebrity Painter' has somewhat broken the stereotype of painting as a career choice through innovative paintings and designs.



From painting the Jubliee House to the Ghana COCOBOD building, market squares, churches and others across the country, Bright Hodzor is using his talent to beat these stereotypes while making the venture a business-oriented one that also offers opportunities for others.



Taking his turn on GhanaWeb TV's BizTech, the Celebrity Painter recounts his successes and challenges posed along his career. He also shares how he is using his talent to give back to society.



The full interview airs on Friday September 9, 2022.



